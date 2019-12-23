December 23, 2019

Fairytale Museum wins Rise innovation accolade

The Fairytale Museum

The Nicosia Fairytale Museum has won the Rise Centre’s competition for museums and cultural sites ‘Let Technology Rise You Up’, the Nicosia municipality announced on Monday.

The open competition was launched in May this year by Rise, the Research Centre on Interactive Media, Smart Systems and Emerging Technologies.

“With this competition, Rise aimed at reaching out to all the museums and heritage sites in Cyprus which are interested in a collaboration aiming to incorporate emerging technologies that would help them meet the needs of the current digital era and become more visible and attractive,” the municipality explained.

Out of the twenty-three applications received, five were shortlisted in the second phase of the evaluation in which the candidates had meetings with the scientific committee for a more detailed discussion on their proposals.

In the final phase of the competition, a second committee of Rise experts selected the winning proposal for its high level of innovation, impact and added value and for clearly fulfilling the specific and clearly justified needs of the museum through the technology used.

The winning proposal will be funded and developed by Rise with the help of the winning museum.

“It was quite difficult for the scientific committee to choose one proposal out of a number of intriguing suggested projects. We had very interesting discussions with all five shortlisted museums. The Fairytale Museum proposal is the winning one but we do hope to find other ways to collaborate with other museums as well,” commented scientific committee chair Theopisti Stylianou-Lambert.

The Fairytale Museum which opened its doors in February 2017 in the old part of Nicosia aims to showcase universal tales, myths and legends, inviting both adults and children to explore the world of stories interactively and through play.

It is open for individuals or organised group by appointment.


