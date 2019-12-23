Get out of the house for events on Christmas Day

We are just three days away from diving into plates of turkey, roast potatoes and veggies, or whatever it is that your family usually consumes on Christmas Day and even though the day is an event in itself, there is plenty more to do.

The party doesn’t stop after the lush lunch (and post-lunch nap) as numerous bars and venues are planning on continuing the festivities with music and drinks.

In most places around the world, Christmas Day is celebrated with a big fat lunch, though not everyone is fortunate enough to have this. That’s why the Tough Stuff Furniture Cave is teaming up with BBQ Man Cyprus to offer a completely free Christmas lunch.

“We want to invite members of the public to come join us for a warm meal and drinks who may not have the option of receiving a meal for whatever reason,” say the organisers. The event is open to everyone, whether you have a place to be or not. If you would like to help but can’t attend, the event also accepts donations.

The service will be outside the furniture store in Kato Paphos and will include a full meal service with various meat and vegetarian options. Do let them know however if you are planning on joining so that the organisers know how much to prepare.

Another Christmas lunch option is at the Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir in Nicosia that will be offering a special 4-course menu. To complete the festive mood, Zara Barkhoudarian will be on the piano, singing a range of traditional and classical songs from all over the world, with a special tribute to Armenian, Russian and Greek music.

If it’s something slightly more intense and later on in the night that you’re looking for, Ravens Music Hall in Limassol is hosting Anemourio, a Rock-Rap band, and Slightly Offensive, a cover band, detached from any music genre labels. The live music will begin at 11.30pm and will go until late.

Limassol’s Sousami bar is also hosting a Christmas party with Mr. Fox and Sixonesix on the decks. From 9pm until 2am this old town bar plans to party it up.

For a more full-on show head to RED.Music Stage at 10pm which will host Greek singer Rena Morfi and the band Imam Baildi for a special Christmas show. Tickets can be bought at www.tickethour.com.cy. For more details call 99-059257

Free Christmas Meal

Free festive meal for those who need it and anyone who wants to join. December 25. Tough Stuff Furniture Cave, Kato Paphos. 2pm-4pm

Sousami XMAS Party

Festive party with DJs Mr. Fox and Sixonesix. December 25. Sousami Bar, Limassol. 9pm-2am

Christmas Celebration with Zara Bakhoudarian

4-course dinner with live music by Zara Bakhoudarian singing in Greek, Armenian and Russian. December 25. Brasserie Au Bon Plaisir, Nicosia. 12.30pm-3pm. €43

Anemourio and Slightly Offensive

Live performance by two bands. Ravens Music Hall, Limassol. 11.30pm. €10

Christmas Party with Rena Morfi

Christmas Day party with a special performance by Greek singer Rena Morfi and the Imam Baildi band. December 25. RED.Music Stage, Nicosia. 10pm. Tel: 99-059257



