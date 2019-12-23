December 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Health

Health ministry to start pneumococcal vaccinations from January 7

By Annette Chrysostomou00

On January 7 the ministry of health will start pneumococcal vaccinations, the ministry announced on Monday.

The vaccines, against the bacterium Streptococcus pneumoniae, can prevent some cases of pneumonia, meningitis, and sepsis.

They are meant for people in high-risk groups, such as all persons older than 65 and those with a weakened immune system.

Inter alia, the vaccination is recommended for people with sickle cell anemia, HIV, symptomatic and asymptomatic patients with HIV, leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, kidney failure, nephrotic syndrome and conditions associated with immunosuppression such as immunosuppressed transplant recipients, rheumatologic patients and those taking corticosteroids.

It is also recommended for people of all ages who suffer from chronic diseases such as cardiovascular problems, pulmonary disease, diabetes and people with cochlear implants.

For some of the groups two doses over a five-year-interval will be administered and for others one dose.

The vaccines will be given out at the vaccination centres of the health ministry as follows:

Nicosia district:

Old Nicosia hospital

Contact telephone: 22-801609

Monday to Friday from 7.30am until 3pm

Limassol district:

Old Limassol hospital

Contact telephone: 25-829068

Monday to Friday from 7.30am until 3pm

Kyperounda hospital

Contact phone: 25-806709

Every Tuesday from 7.30am until 3pm

Larnaca district:

Old Larnaca hospital

Contact telephone: 24-818047

Monday to Friday from 7.30am until 3pm

Paphos district:

Paphos general hospital

Contact telephone: 26-803246

Monday to Friday from 7.30am until 3pm

Polis Chrysochou hospital

Contact telephone: 26-821825

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 7.30am until 3pm

Famagusta district:

Famagusta general hospital

Contact telephone: 23-200188

Daily from 7.30am until 3pm

In order to receive the vaccine patients older than 65 years must bring an ID card, and persons who are younger need to bring a medical certificate proving that they belong to one of the high-risk groups.


