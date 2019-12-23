December 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Heavy rain and strong winds on the way

By Gina Agapiou00

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected on Monday night through to Christmas Eve, the met service said on Monday.

Force 7 winds were also expected. The bad weather us however expected to subside by Christmas Day.

Meteorologist Iasonas Christodoulou said intense weather phenomena were expected to last until Tuesday afternoon though some areas could see isolated showers or storms.

On Wednesday, Christmas Day, temperatures will rise slightly.

Christodoulou said snow was expected on Troodos on Monday night and there was also a possibility of some falling in higher regions on Christmas and Boxing Day.


Related posts

New group of 13 migrants picked up in Peristerona area

Annette Chrysostomou

Rain, wind, and snow expected late Monday

Gina Agapiou

EastMed deal to be signed on January 2

Staff Reporter

BBQ Man offering free Christmas meal to needy in Paphos on Christmas day

Gina Agapiou

Health ministry to start pneumococcal vaccinations from January 7

Annette Chrysostomou

Fairytale Museum wins Rise innovation accolade

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign