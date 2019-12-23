December 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Life & Style

High heel trends to complete your party season look

By CM Guest Columnist01
Undated Handout Photo of Miss Selfridge Silver Metallic Twist Midi Dress, £20 (was £45); Sallie Black Barely There Heel Sandals, £20.30 (were £29), available from Miss Selfridge. See PA Feature FASHION Shoes. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Handout.

By Katie Wright

When it comes to party season fashion, flats are simply not an option. Now’s the time to go all-out with a glitzy frock, puff-sleeved blouse or amazing tailored look – and obviously you need the perfect pair of heels to complete your outfit.

Luckily, even if you’re not a fan of mega-high heels, there are lots of gorgeous low-heeled options in the shops right now, so you can put your best foot forward rather than tottering unsteadily.

From sweet kitten heels to colossal courts, here are three of the best festive footwear trends…

 

Kitten heels

Can’t cope with three-inch stilettos? Rejoice, because kitten heels are making another comeback, so you can dance the night away without having to cast your shoes off after a few songs or hobble home in agony.

Harking back to its pre-millennium heyday, we’re seeing lots of low-heeled mules, slingbacks and two-part kitten heels with pointed toes. Try teaming yours with black tuxedo trousers and a Nineties-style going-out top.

 

Barely there sandals

Another result of the never-ending Nineties renaissance, ‘barely there’ sandals are exactly that: the skinnier the straps the better.

That doesn’t mean they’re boring, however. The ‘naked’ effect is super-sexy and really amps up an LBD or sparkly party frock.

 

Cool court shoes

There was a move towards typically ladylike fashions on the AW19 catwalks and that’s reflected in the footwear collections too, with court heels coming to the fore.

There’s nothing demure about these slip-ons, though. With sky-high stiletto heels and metallic finishes, they’re party-perfect.

 


Related posts

A minute with Lefki Savvidou aka Le Boob

CM Guest Columnist

Christmas cookbook put to the test

CM Guest Columnist

Ruby Wax: Self-acceptance is a lifelong struggle

CM Guest Columnist

What’s Eaten Where: Bolivia

Alix Norman

Eyeshadow mistakes and how to avoid them

CM Guest Columnist

From teenage singer to transport minister

Theo Panayides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign