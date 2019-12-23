December 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

I agree in principal with Turkish FM Cavusoglu

By CM Reader's View00
File photo: President Anastasiades, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and European Union foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini in Crans-Montana.

Cavusoglu: ‘If GCs accepted political equality there could be movement on Cyprus talks’

I am a member of one of the religious minorities of the RoC and therefore according to the Constitution I am classed as a GC. Without prejudice and subject to contract I therefore agree on principal with the Turkish Foreign Minister regarding political equality. Perhaps this will not go down well with the rest of my fellow GCs but unfortunately it’s the only ‘solution’ left. Unless we accept the present status quo – partition.

A brand new unitary state with a brand new constitution with single sovereignty and completely erasing the island’s present status quo which is/has been partitioned on religious lines since 1963.

Why not put it to a refendum? TCs will say that they already voted for reunification at a referendum in 2004.

Suddenly, reunifaction which I have been vociferously opposing for years, now seems feasible. Lately I have been juggling in my mind between the only two choices, partition or reunification. Turkey HAS been advocating power sharing for a long time and today I have finally become a convert of Reunification.

Ελα Νίκο, come on Nico, do it!

NS

Cavusoglu: if GCs accepted political equality there could be movement on Cyprus talks


Related posts

The fight against corruption should begin at home

Christos Panayiotides

We need a peace offensive for Turkey now

CM Guest Columnist

The weakness behind Moscow’s military might

CM Guest Columnist

Tales from the Coffeeshop: Israel is proving to be a fickle ally

Patroclos

We should have noticed the signs of Erdogan’s empire building

CM Guest Columnist

Our View: Attorney and auditor generals should avoid the sea if they don’t like waves

CM: Our View
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign