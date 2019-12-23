December 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

It’s not just over Christmas that we experience postal delays

By CM Reader's View00
Headache for authorities due to mail delays?

Most of the above are false claims.

I do agree that at Christmas parcels do increase in numbers over the festive period, but there are delays all over the year, not only international parcels but even ‘local’ mail.

Sometimes if the post office sends a parcel voucher it takes five days to reach the receiver. There are not enough postmen and when one is absent for any reason his area will not be covered.

SE

We received a tax form this year posted from The Netherlands in 2017, luckily over there everything can be done on line.

Other than that I find a small improvement in Cyprus, I now receive all Christmas cards by the end of January, from different parts of the world whereas it used to take until late February.

San

I have rarely had an incoming parcel go missing, but I regularly experience a huge difference in delivery times to and from the UK.

Outgoing usually arrives in 4-5 days at the UK address whilst incoming mail often takes 2-3 weeks or even more!

The fact that arriving mail has to be sorted near Nicosia then shipped back to Larnaca cannot help. Would it not be more efficient to have the sorting office at Larnaca airport from where it could be radially distributed across the island? Is the old terminal building still standing empty? Could it not be converted into a mail sorting/distribution hub?

Dis

Severe delays in parcel deliveries for Christmas

 


Related posts

I agree in principal with Turkish FM Cavusoglu

CM Reader's View

The fight against corruption should begin at home

Christos Panayiotides

We need a peace offensive for Turkey now

CM Guest Columnist

The weakness behind Moscow’s military might

CM Guest Columnist

Tales from the Coffeeshop: Israel is proving to be a fickle ally

Patroclos

We should have noticed the signs of Erdogan’s empire building

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign