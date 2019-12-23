December 23, 2019

January full of music nights at Technopolis 20

By Eleni Philippou

The New Year may not be quite here yet but Paphos’ cultural agenda has already started filling up after the holidays. From jazz nights to classical music recitals and opera screenings, music lovers have lots to look forward to next month.

One event that stands out is a celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday anniversary on January 5 with a concert by Victoria Mavromoustaki and Eleni Mavromoustaki. As it’s a violin and piano concert, the selected pieces to be performed on the night are the Violin and Piano Sonata No3, Op. 12 and Violin and Piano Sonata No10, Op.96. Call 7000-2420 to make reservations.

Also at Technopolis 20 a couple of days later, the Steppin’ Out Jazz Trio will pay tribute to iconic singer and actress Judy Gardland. “Judy Garland had a varied career,” say the organisers, “that began in vaudeville and extended into movies, records, radio, television and personal appearances. She is best remembered as the big-voiced star of a series of movie musicals, particularly The Wizard of Oz, in which she sang her signature song, Over the Rainbow. But unlike most other film stars of her era, she also maintained a career as a recording artist, and after her movie-making days were largely over, she was able to transfer her stardom to performing and recording. The core of her significance as an artist remains her amazing voice and emotional commitment to her songs.”

On January 9, the Steppin’ Out Jazz Trio with Alice Ayvazian, Dimitris Miaris and Costas Challoumas will celebrate Judy Garland’s remarkable musical repertoire, particularly from the world of jazz.

 

Tribute to Judy Gardland

The Steppin’ Out Jazz Trio in a performance honouring the career and life of singer/actress Judy Gardland. January 9. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420

Celebrating Beethoven’s 250th Birthday Anniversary 

Piano and violin concert by Victoria Mavromoustaki and Eleni Mavromoustaki. January 5. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 7.30pm. €12. Tel: 7000-2420


