December 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Man arrested on suspicion of distributing child porn

By Evie Andreou00

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Monday on arrival in connection with the possession and distribution of child porn.

An arrest warrant was issued on the man after police were alerted last month by Interpol.

He was arrested on Monday upon his arrival. Police did not specify which airport he arrived at. His mobile phone was seized as evidence.

The suspect is being investigated for the possession and distribution of child porn.


