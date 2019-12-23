December 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies after car plunges down mountain ravine

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A 21-year-old man died in a traffic accident on Sunday evening on the road from Kannavia to Kyperounda in the mountains.

A passenger in the car, a 20-year-old man, remains in a serious condition at Nicosia general hospital as a result.

Police were told that the two young men had left a holiday home in Kannavia for a drive to Kyperounda but did not respond to phone calls from friends.

When officers searched for the men they found them in a vehicle which had fallen down a 190 metre-deep cliff at 8pm.

21-year-old Panayiotis Panayiotou from Aglantzia was pronounced dead upon his arrival at hospital.

The injured man underwent surgery and his condition is considered serious by doctors.


