December 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man falls in Avakas, has to be rescued

By Annette Chrysostomou00

A man ended up with a broken leg when he was exploring the Avakas gorge on Sunday afternoon.

The 54-year-old from Lithuania slipped, lost his balance and fell down.

Firefighters and police officers helped transport him out of the gorge. They had to carry him on a stretcher because the area is not accessible to vehicles.

Once he was transferred to hospital the doctor on duty reported he suffered a tibial fracture but no other injuries.

 


