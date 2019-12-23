December 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New group of 13 migrants picked up in Peristerona area

By Annette Chrysostomou00

The arrival of 13 migrants in the Peristerona area was announced by the civil defence department on Monday.

The department said the 13 migrants who were discovered on Monday morning have already been transferred to the Kokkinotrimithia reception centre where they will be sheltered and provided with food and essential items according to procedures.

Just a day earlier, another two groups of migrants were found.

A boat with around 30 people was spotted off the north coast of the Akamas early on Sunday morning by police, who led it to the harbour in Latsi.

Police later confirmed that there were 34 people on the speedboat, all men. They are aged between 19 and 40 and are all from Syria.

Meanwhile at 8.30am police received a call about 10 men seen walking the street in Athienou.

The men are all from Syria and said they had arrived in the Republic from the north via Louroujina.

They were all been taken to the reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia.


Related posts

Rain, wind, and snow expected late Monday

Gina Agapiou

EastMed deal to be signed on January 2

Staff Reporter

BBQ Man offering free Christmas meal to needy in Paphos on Christmas day

Gina Agapiou

Health ministry to start pneumococcal vaccinations from January 7

Annette Chrysostomou

Fairytale Museum wins Rise innovation accolade

Annette Chrysostomou

Turkish national, 19, remanded on suspicion of people smuggling

George Psyllides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign