December 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New tensions in Denia over buffer-zone farmland

By Evie Andreou00
File photo

Denia village on Monday reported to the UN and the government the entry into the buffer zone of farmers from the north who started cultivating land which Greek Cypriots are using.

Community leader Christakis Panayiotou told media on Monday that at around 2pm Greek Cypriot farmers cultivating land in the buffer zone saw that tractors had arrived with a truck and started cultivating fields. The same fields are being cultivated by Greek Cypriots.

“We spoke to them, we notified the UN that asked them to leave,” he said, adding however that as soon as the peacekeepers left, they returned, this time escorted by Turkish soldiers and continued to work.

Panayiotou said he and the Greek Cypriot farmers spoke to the Turkish Cypriots who said they pay money to the authorities in the north to be allowed to cultivate the fields in question.

He said both the UN and the foreign ministry gave them instruction on how to deal with the incident.

“We too agreed that we should be calm, not create tensions,” he said.

Panayiotou said the ministry would send someone to the village on Tuesday to discuss the situation.

This incident follows several that started in November 2018 and continue until today.

The Denia community leader had said at the time that the Greek Cypriot farmers have been cultivating those fields for the past five years with permission from the UN.


