December 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos castle re-opens after more than two months

By Gina Agapiou00

The medieval castle of Paphos was operating normally on Monday after being closed for more than two months, the antiquities department said.

The castle remained closed to the public in order to install indoor and outdoor colour-changing LED lighting, the department said.

The project was completed by the department of electrical and mechanical services, in line with the ministry’s attempt to promote the country’s cultural heritage.

According to the antiquities department, “the proper displaying of Paphos Castle is a priority”, as it is a landmark in the city and a gathering place for a variety of events.

The project is expected to contribute to the promotion of the city’s cultural wealth and enhance the picturesque port of Kato Paphos, the department added.

Following the installation of the colour lights in Paphos Castle, Larnaca, Limassol and Kolossi castles will also have new lighting over the next two years.


