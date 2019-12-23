December 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Rain, wind, and snow expected late Monday

By Gina Agapiou00
Heavy rain and strong winds are expected on Monday night through to Christmas Eve, the Met service said on Monday.

Force seven winds were expected at this time, meteorologist Iasonas Christodoulou said.

The phenomena are expected to subside by Christmas.

The intense weather phenomena were expected to last until Tuesday afternoon though some areas could see isolated showers or storms.

On Wednesday temperatures will rise slightly.

Christodoulou said snow was expected on Troodos on Monday night and there was also a possibility of some falling in higher regions on Christmas and Boxing Day.


