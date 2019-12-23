December 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Residents evacuate as fire damages four cars

By Gina Agapiou00

A fire in the parking space of an apartment building in Nicosia forced residents to evacuate the premises early on Monday.

Four cars parked on the ground floor parking of a six-storey building in Amphitris street in Strovolos were set on fire at 4.34am.

The fire service arrived at the scene with two vehicles and managed to extinguish the fire by 6.15am.

The fire completely destroyed three of the cars while it spread and caused extensive damages to the fourth car.

Police helped evacuate the building and an ambulance was called to treat a resident who had breathing difficulty from the fumes.

The apartment building suffered minor smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Nicosia police.


Related posts

EastMed deal to be signed on January 2

Staff Reporter

Transport ministry to introduce customer satisfaction surveys

Annette Chrysostomou

Man falls in Avakas, has to be rescued

Annette Chrysostomou

Get out of the house for events on Christmas Day

Eleni Philippou

Man dies after car plunges down mountain ravine

Annette Chrysostomou

A week across the divide

CM Guest Columnist
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign