December 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
World

Saudi sentences five to death, three to jail in Khashoggi case

By Reuters News Service00
Slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor said on Monday five people had been sentenced to death and three more to jail terms totalling 24 years in the case of the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul in October last year.

He said Saud al-Qahtani, a former high-profile Saudi royal adviser, was investigated but not charged and was released.


