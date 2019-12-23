The fight against corruption should begin at home

I understand that a Cyprus Integrity Forum was organised last Monday to mark International Anti-Corruption Day. The forum was attended by the leaders of the eight Greek Cypriot political parties and by the attorney-general, the (government) auditor-general, the police chief and the justice minister. The key speakers were Costas Clerides, the attorney-general, Odysseas Michaelides, the auditor-general and Georgios Savvides, the justice minister.

Admittedly, I was not there because of another commitment in Limassol, but I have been told that the focus of the presentations of the attorney-general and the auditor-general were two (unnamed) media groups, which were “accused of corruption” on the basis of having repeatedly criticised all the state officials attending the Integrity Forum for not discharging their duties adequately.

More specifically, the attorney-general alleged that as soon as the investigation of a serious criminal case was initiated, he was directly approached by one of these media groups and advised that the group was facing insurmountable financial problems and that they would receive financial assistance from a person that they explicitly named in return for launching a merciless war against the attorney-general. This was a warning for what subsequently followed.

I genuinely find this behaviour of the top state officials who are charged with the responsibility of eliminating corruption as inappropriate for a number of reasons:

We all know that corruption in Cyprus is widespread and, to a large extent, is promoted by the state itself. Everybody in Cyprus knows that you cannot secure a position in the public sector if you do not have the right “contact”. Such favours are, of course, appropriately rewarded in terms of political support as well as by other means. Widespread rumours suggest that state contracts for goods and/or services are awarded on a similar basis.

Then we have the glaring examples of a malfunctioning public service, such as the never-ending procedures in awarding justice, the failure to punish criminal acts, even in cases where the commitment of such acts has been proven beyond any reasonable doubt, and the unacceptable delays in getting a response from civil servants, even in cases which are clear-cut and entail minimum effort. We are laggards in the field of education, and we have tried very hard to ensure that philotimo* is extinguished from our lives.

The big question, which has been left unanswered, is why did the attorney-general fail to initiate criminal proceedings against the paper and its financier for the serious offence of blackmailing? I genuinely hope that the attorney-general will provide an answer to this critical question.

Yes, I admit that I have criticised the auditor-general on a number of occasions for straining out the gnats while swallowing camels. I still maintain the view that his behaviour is motivated by his political beliefs and by his craving for publicity. In my opinion, these are not the right elements which should formulate the behaviour of a public servant who should be and appear to be objective and unemotional. His performance must be judged by the progress made in attaining his goals, the uppermost of which is combating corruption. State officials in such sensitive positions should be humble and should take criticism seriously.

If they genuinely believe that the criticism is unfair, they should keep quiet, carry on with their work and demonstrate by the results of their efforts that the criticism they were subjected to was unfair and unreasonable. They should not spend taxpayers’ money in organising platforms for attacking the press.

Then we come to the members of the Cyprus parliament. Every single Cypriot suspects that many MPs are involved in the enormous scandal of the non-performing loans. To her credit, one of them, Akel deputy Irene Charalambidou, recently reminded everybody that there is a list of numerous MPs that have contracted loans, amounting to millions of euros, which have become “non-performing”. The press is demanding the public disclosure of this information in every detail. We want to know who these MPs are and how much they owe to all the banks operating in Cyprus. The fact that this information is demanded is surely not a sign of corruption of the press!

And one last word on the behaviour of many government ministers when making references, on television and the radio, on current issues. Such statements often run on the following lines: “The government is carefully monitoring the situation and intends to take all necessary measures for addressing the problem”. Can somebody, please, tell me what the hell is meant by such statements?

(*) Philotimo is a Greek word that is without definition but impacts the world beyond imagination. The word philotimo comes from the Greek root words “filos”, meaning friend, and “timi”, meaning honour. The meaning of philotimo extends far beyond the words friend and honour.

Christos Panayiotides is a regular columnist for the Cyprus Mail, Sunday Mail and Alithia



