December 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

They all love the reins of power

Attorney-general Costas Clerides (L) with former Finance Minister Harris Georgiades (M) and Auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides in parliament (photo Christos Theodorides)

“If you don’t like the heat, get out of the kitchen.” But these characters never do as they love the reins of power and the largesse that emanates from their position: huge salaries, pensions, fancy limousines, grovelling from the hoi polloi et al.

On a more important theme, just look at the picture at the top of the article and the sign on the dais: Cyprus Integrity Forum. As for the characters representing the political parties sitting there, when it comes to their collective track records vis-a-vis ‘integrity’, they’re hardly paragons of virtue. In fact, it’s a damned cheek that they’re sitting there in the first place. A clear-cut case of pissing down our backs and telling us it’s raining.

Probably the worst culprit who rails against anyone who dares to criticize him is the president himself. Remember when he recently and vehemently attacked anyone and everyone when they questioned the possibility that his law practice, with which he now has no connection allegedly, might have been involved in money-laundering? (That particular hot potato seems to have been brushed under the carpet unless someone knows otherwise).

In short, those in the public eye won’t harbour any criticism of their integrity and always shoot whichever messenger dares to question their actions. For them, they’re above scrutiny AND the law.

Our View: Attorney and auditor generals should avoid the sea if they don’t like waves


