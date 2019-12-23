December 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Transport ministry to introduce customer satisfaction surveys

By Annette Chrysostomou00

There will be annual customer satisfaction surveys in all departments of the transport ministry to identify weaknesses, evaluate them and find solutions, Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos announced on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said serving people is a priority.

“Our goal is through every research to take the right and immediate measures so that we can be sure they have had the result we wanted and have provided the right solutions to the problems which have surfaced,” Karousos said.

The minister was speaking at the presentation of the results of a customer survey of the Cyprus post office services undertaken by the University of Cyprus.


