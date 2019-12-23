December 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Turkish national,19, remanded on suspicion of people smuggling

By George Psyllides

A 19-year-old Turkish man was remanded in custody for eight days on Monday on suspicion of being part of a people smuggling ring that brought 34 migrants to Cyprus by boat on Sunday.

The man was named by passengers of the boat as being a member of the ring and was also the person who operated the vessel from the moment it sailed from Turkey to Cyprus.

The boat was spotted early on Sunday some 34 nautical miles off the Akamas peninsula. Marine police patrol boats approached the vessel and escorted to the Latchi harbour.

On board there were 34 men from Syria, with the youngest being 17-years-old.

People on board said they had paid between $3,000 and $4,000 to come to the island from Turkey, leaving from the Alania harbour at around midnight.

 


