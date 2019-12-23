December 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow alert as rain, wind, and snow expected late Monday (Update 1)

By Gina Agapiou0695
The met office on Monday issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall and strong winds for later in the day up until Tuesday afternoon .

The warning covers 10pm on Monday until 4pm Tuesday.

According to the met office, rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected  to hit the island.

The total rain accumulation is likely to exceed 50 millimetres in a six-hour period. Strong to near gale southwesterly winds with mean speed of 6 to 7 Beaufort are also expected within this time period.

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected on Monday night through to Christmas Eve, the Met service said on Monday.

The phenomena are expected to subside by Christmas.

The intense weather phenomena were expected to last until Tuesday afternoon though some areas could see isolated showers or storms.

On Wednesday temperatures will rise slightly.

According to meteorologist Iasonas Christodoulou snow was expected on Troodos on Monday night and there was also a possibility of some falling in higher regions on Christmas and Boxing Day.


