Yellow weather alert: worst storms to hit between midnight and dawn (Update 2)

Cyprus was on Monday bracing for a wet and windy Christmas Eve after the met office issued a yellow warning for a night of heavy rainfall and strong winds that was likely to last until this afternoon.

A white Christmas in Troodos has not been ruled out either. At a minimum, the higher mountain areas are expected to experience extreme frost.

The official storm alert covered 10pm on Monday until 4pm today. Total rain accumulation over the period of the warning was likely to exceed 50 millimetres in a six-hour period, the met office said.

Strong to near gale south-westerly winds with a mean speed of 6 to 7 Beaufort are also expected within the time period of the alert. Beaufort 7 translates into high winds to moderate gale-force of around 32-38 miles per hour.

The head of the met office Kleanthis Nicolaides told CyBC on Monday night that although the storms would clear by Christmas Day, when temperatures would also drop by 2C to 3C, the worst of it would occur overnight and a good part of today.

“The big changes in the temperature will not be the main issue but rather increased winds tonight [Monday], electrical storms and rain tonight and tomorrow and frost in the higher mountainous areas,” Nicolaides said.

Nicolaides warned that driving would be a difficult task due to reduced visibility and slippery roads.

According to popular site Kitasweather the rain began in the northwest heading towards the mountainous parts of the Limassol and Paphos districts, though light rain began falling in the capital around 9pm. Around 20 mm of rain had fallen in Polis by 7.30pm and winds were strengthening as recorded by the Akamas station. Rain was also falling in Larnaca late evening, according to reports, but Kitasweather said the worst would occur between midnight and dawn. ”Until then the isolated rains will continue but will be more widespread mainly in the western half of the island,” the website said.

Kitasweather warned that the entire western side of the island would be the hardest hit. “It is very likely that problems will arise mainly on the road network due to the accumulation of water or hail, landslides and floods of rivers and torrents. Individual flooding, power outages, crop damage and property damage are also likely to occur, and the public is urged to be particularly careful,” the website said. It also said that the weather is likely to disrupt some people’s plans and cause delays and road closures.

People on the western side of the island should take measures such as securing objects that are likely to be swept away, avoid driving or walking under trees, signs that could fall, and balconies with flowerpots that could be blown off.

For the remainder of the island, Kitasweather said in addition to strong winds and rains in the eastern half, there could be dense fog in the lowlands of the Troodos on the Nicosia side that could make visibility tricky. The amount of rain on the eastern side could reach 35mm in three hours or less. It also spoke of road network problems and flooding in these areas and other problems similar to those the hardest-hit areas will experience but possibly to a lesser extent.

As of Thursday, the temperatures are expected to slightly rise to normal seasonal levels.



