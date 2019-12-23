December 23, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

You cannot move on unless you have good relations with your neighbours

Much like the UK will learn, Cyprus, Turkey, Israel etc should have already learnt that you cannot get on unless you have good relations with your nearest neighbours.

In the case of all of the signatories to the gas exploration in the Levant, any gas production will be far more costly to export unless a pipeline is able to run through Turkey and in to Europe.

Turkey would also be foolish to give up a lucrative opportunity to play regional games. But then they all do exactly that.

PP


