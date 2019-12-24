Among the festive madness take a break for brunch

We couldn’t do it. We just couldn’t bring you more Christmas. Yes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year but if you’re anything like us, the ongoing commercialism is All Too Much. Instead, we’re bringing you a fine selection of non-Xmas related brunches to try. Because everyone deserves time off from the seasonal round for a spot of deliciously decadent mid-morning indulgence.

ATELIER, NICOSIA

First up, Atelier. The capital’s French bistro and fine dining restaurant has acquired a real name for itself with its gastro fare, intimate ambience, and bespoke functions. But it’s the weekend brunches that are the stand-out event here: running from 10am to 3pm on Saturdays and Sundays, the menu (designed and prepared by the establishment’s French chef) includes a surfeit of Parisian scrumptiousness.

Delicious lobster soups, feather-light scrambled eggs with smoked salmon and avocado, a divine Croque Monsieur (made the proper way with béchamel, and a side of fresh green salad), and plenty of foie gras whet the palate for succulent filet steak, hand-cut beef sprinkled with parmesan flakes, and luscious sea bream drenched in butter. To complete the mouth-watering experience, there’s a selection of cakes tartes, and crêpes (banana caramel and honey biscuit are our favourites), accompanied by good strong coffee, delicate herbal teas or a cheeky glass of fine champagne.

Just steps from Ledra, the award-winning Atelier is the antidote to commercial chaos; the blonde stone walls of this 123-year-old, remodelled house make for a tranquil retreat from the crowds. Plus, you get a roaring fire on colder days, and a sheltered courtyard for when the sun’s shining – perfect for whiling away your weekend in gastronomic Gallic abandon.

https://ateliercyprus.com/ Tel: 22-262369

OMIKRON BRUNCH, PAPHOS

Red velvet pancakes. Toasted granola. Salmon Eggs Benedict. Must we say more? Well yes, we must – because how else will you know where to find Paphos’ most delicious brunch? Omikron Brunch is the name of this restaurant/café/diner – you’ll find it just off Griva Digeni, open from 8am to 4.30pm each day. Brick walls, wooden floors, and bistro seating make for a cosy sanctuary – a home away from home frequented by hipsters, retirees and yummy mummies with their giddy kiddies.

Open since 2015, Omikron is known for its friendly staff and generous portions. On the menu are a divine selection of salads (parmesan crusted chicken breast with seasonal leaves and a honey mustard dressing); halloumi, wild rocket and cherry tomato topped with pomegranate balsamic cream; a multitude of sandwiches and bagels, and a host of toasty dishes, including the Croque Madame (loaded with Philadelphia, melted gouda, Virginia ham and served with crispy wedges), and the Scrambled Mess (buttered eggs and mashed avocado on flax seed bread, with pomegranate, basil cream and a superfood salad). But it’s the pancakes that make this the perfect spot for a brilliant brunch break: why choose between a stack of Oreo Berry Burst or a tower of Nutella Obsession when you clearly need both to survive the season?

https://omikron-brunch.business.site/ Tel: 26-955965

PIER ONE, LIMASSOL

Limassol: the self-appointed brunch capital of the island. Pier One is currently all the rage – as much for its menu as its location. Smack in the middle of the Old Port and right next to the shopping paradise of the Limassol Marina this café/restobar is bang on the water, overlooking the harbour. Influenced by the design of the port’s superyachts, this glassed box is all clean mid-century modern: plank floors, pops of pastels and uncluttered seating.

The perfect light-filled space for a lazy winter morning, Pier One offers brunch every day of the week from 9.30am through to 5pm. Its fairly extensive menu of mid-morning treats includes fig and salmon salad with honey and carob dressing for the healthy; king prawn linguine with lobster bisque for the hearty; and poached eggs, fresh croissant and American pancakes (choose from maple syrup, strawberries, homemade peanut butter and chocolate chips) for the hungry. Rounding out the menu are the usual smoothies, flavoured coffees and teas (plus mulled wine in the colder months) and a selection of desserts to die for – the chocolate sphere (filled with mini brownies, forest fruit and caramelised nuts) will have you bouncing back for the next series of seasonal happenings in no time!

https://www.pierone.com.cy/ Tel: 25-022375



