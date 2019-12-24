December 24, 2019

Anonymous donation given in Athienou

By Evie Andreou00

An anonymous person from Athienou donated food coupons total worth €1,200 for the municipality’s needy families.

According to the municipality a person wishing to remain anonymous offered the Athienou mayor Kyriacos Kareklas food coupons total worth €1,200 to be distributed to needy families.

It also said that ruling Disy’s Athienou and Larnaca district youth branch Nedisy gave Kareklas €300 for the same purpose. The money was collected from a bazaar the group organised earlier in the month during a Christmas fair that took place in Athienou.

The mayor thanked the food coupon donor and the youth groups for their contribution.

 

 


