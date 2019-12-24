December 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Change of venue for BBQ Man’s lunch for needy in Paphos

By Evie Andreou00
BBQ Man Cyprus

The free Christmas lunch to be offered tomorrow in Paphos for people in need by BBQ Man Cyprus is taking place in a different venue due to bad weather.

The new place is Chalkies Bar in Coral Bay. The food service will start at 3pm but drinks will be served from 1pm.

The last-minute venue change was deemed necessary due to the bad weather conditions.

It was initially announced that the lunch would be hosted outside the Tough Stuff Furniture Cave in Paphos at 2pm.

According to the organiser, Josh Reynolds, anybody turning up at the Tough Stuff Furniture Cave without transport will be transported up to the new venue by one of the volunteers.

BBQ Man Cyprus, a mobile barbecue, is offering a free festive meal on December 25 for people in need for the first time this year.

Josh Reynolds, the owner of the mobile food court and drink bar will work for free along with his two co-workers and eight volunteers on Christmas to provide food and company to the needy.

 


Related posts

Motorway accident leaves one seriously injured

Gina Agapiou

Tourism ministry to seek grey pound boost for industry

Staff Reporter

Anonymous donation given in Athienou

Evie Andreou

An epic street fest to look forward to

Eleni Philippou

Greek FM announces Cyprus, Egypt, Greece, France summit

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Church and state want more anti-drugs messages in schools

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign