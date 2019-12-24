Church and state want more anti-drugs messages in schools

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou and Archbishop Chrystostomos on Monday discussed the possibility of including anti-drug messages in the school curricula including as part of religious studies.

The new minister and the Archbishop met to exchange Christmas wishes and discuss various topics concerning the Church and the state including the problem of drugs.

According to Prodromou the Church has an important role in education. He said he agreed with the Archbishop’s suggestions.

Among them, the Archbishop proposed to intensify the anti-drugs message in education, following a recent discovery of 645 kilos MDMA hidden in barbecues in Australia that had been exported from Cyprus, which he specifically referred to. “Real prevention is the best cure,” the Archbishop said.

He argued that since it was not easy to introduce a new subject in schools, the issue of drugs could be discussed during other subjects, including religious studies. “We need to raise awareness among children,” he said.

“Let’s take the 12-year-old kids. Let’s tell them as they do not touch the electrical cable because they know they are going to die, and death will be instantaneous, to not touch drugs either. Death may not be instantaneous, but anyone who starts using drugs will die, even with a slow death,” he added.

Chrysostomos said the Church could put together some teaching material on the issue for the religious studies subject. He said the Church would always collaborate closely with the education ministry to help offer a proper education to youth since they were the future.

The minister said despite the fact the two had separate roles, the state needed to listen to the suggestions of the Church since it has a “huge role” in Cyprus.

“It is unnecessary to highlight the important role of the Orthodox church [in Cyprus] today,” Prodromou said. “Bearing in mind we want to offer a well-rounded education, spiritual work should be a priority.”

The minister ended by saying he would examine the Archbishop’s suggestions made at their meeting.

“We are living in a time of great challenges and a need for society to be empowered spiritually and in these matters we will always have constant dialogue with the Church. Christmas… the great celebration of Christianity is the time to remember that the message of Christianity is one of the most important foundations of the European family to which we belong,” Prodromou added.

This was a society that respected human rights and values, “and that’s why we talk about our roots and our origins and what they can offer us in today’s world to face the great challenges we have before us.”





