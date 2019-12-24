December 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus problem at the heart of Christmas wishes

By Evie Andreou00
The Greens' Giorgos Perdikis

The Cyprus problem was at the heart of most parties’ Christmas wishes, as with every year, but the economy also got a mention.

Ruling Disy wished for the hope that Christmas will fulfil the Cypriot people’s desire for freedom and reunification of their homeland.

“Our greatest success will be the just resolution of our national problem,” the party said.

The party also wished for the country’s economy to continue to improve.

Diko said in its Christmas message that one ought to draw courage and power to continue the struggle for vindication, “to deliver to the next generations a safe, prosperous and free homeland, where we will be able to freely praise Jesus’ birth.”

Greens’ leader Giorgos Perdikis wished for finding out the fate of all missing persons.

“Our thoughts cannot be on anything else other than our enslaved homeland and the struggle for a just and viable solution,” Perdikis said.

May this Christmas be the last one where people live as refugees, immigrants, unemployed feel uncertainty and poverty, he said.

Perdikis also wished for this Christmas to be the beginning of the eradication “of the financial hardship hiding behind the prosperous numbers and upgrades by rating agencies.”

For the Citizens Alliance, Christmas is a time for reflection, self-criticism and retrospection.

“We must preserve the spirit of Christmas by expressing our solidarity, contribution and love to those who are weak, suffering, ill, and have lost hope,” the party said.

 

 


Related posts

Strong wind blows roof off, police urge caution on roads

Jonathan Shkurko

Change of venue for BBQ Man’s lunch for needy in Paphos

Evie Andreou

Motorway accident leaves one seriously injured

Gina Agapiou

Tourism ministry to seek grey pound boost for industry

Staff Reporter

Anonymous donation given in Athienou

Evie Andreou

An epic street fest to look forward to

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign