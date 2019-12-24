December 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Infrastructure needs to improve to attract more senior citizens to Cyprus

Photo: Engin Akyurt from Pixabay

There is no question that this target group is one to aim for but there seems to be no real consideration of what this demographic would expect in exchange for the money and thought of where it is already available and far superior elsewhere.

How about: smooth decent pavements in towns and villages unblocked by vehicles, clean pavements unlittered by dog crap and other rubbish, comfortable seating even if only stopping for a coffee, genuine welcome and consideration by business owners and workers, value for money, clean easy access public transport etc.

Much of the above can be found in small pockets all over Cyprus but regretfully there is far too much of the other that few seem inclined to address. The grey/silver pound community have generally worked far too long and hard to waste their disposable income in Cyprus when there are so many other destinations that provide significantly better quality and welcome already.

OJ

Tourism ministry to seek grey pound boost for industry


