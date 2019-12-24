December 24, 2019

Man remanded for setting fire to ex-girlfriend’s car

By Gina Agapiou00

A 32-year-old man was remanded for four days on Tuesday for setting fire to the car of his former girlfriend.

The man was arrested late on Monday following his former partner’s testimony to police saying she suspected him of pouring petrol on and setting her car on fire earlier on the same night.

According to the police, the arson took place at around 9.30pm on Monday in Ypsonas, Limassol.

The 40-year-old woman, owner of the car that was set on fire, told the police she saw somebody spilling petrol on her car from her kitchen window.

Police and the fire department were called to the scene, but the woman managed to extinguish the fire herself with the help of her neighbours.

The flames caused minor damages to the front of the car.

In her testimony to the police, the woman said she suspected her former partner. The man had allegedly threatened to do her harm after their recent breakup.

He was arrested the same night.


