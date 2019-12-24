December 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Motorway accident leaves one seriously injured

By Gina Agapiou00

A 26-year-old is in serious condition in hospital after a car accident on the Limassol-Nicosia motorway early on Tuesday.

The man was driving his pick up truck on the motorway near the Yermasogia roundabout when under conditions being investigated, he lost control and crashed into the guard rails.

The fire service arrived at the scene to help him out of his completely destroyed vehicle.

An ambulance took him to Limassol general where he was diagnosed with a head injury. Doctors said he had lung and spleen rupture.

His condition is said to be serious but he is out of danger.

 

 


