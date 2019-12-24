Our View: Cyprus’ flawed nomination for a flawed process  

A story popped up from the cabinet meeting last week that at first glance appeared to be a joke. But since April 1 is more than three months away, it couldn’t be. Yet at the second and third glance, it still had that air of surrealism about it, which was quickly followed by almost disbelief. We say almost because this is Cyprus where very often disbelief must be suspended.

The cabinet announced that Cyprus would nominate the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg for next year’s Nobel Peace Prize. The ‘reasoning’ behind this proposal was that the ECHR “is an important institution in particular in terms of defending human rights but also in safeguarding international justice. It contributes to the realisation and promotion of world peace and coexistence.”

No. It’s a court of law. And while it has its place safeguarding individual human rights, it’s existence should be a given in any civilised society, and it’s not like they do what they do as volunteers for peace. To be fair, the Nobel committee has given the Peace Prize to a number of more controversial and some would say undeserving candidates in hindsight over the years, such Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi, the one-time global darling of human rights, and even Henry Kissinger. At the same time, it has consistently ignored someone like Mahatma Gandhi.

The prize itself was the brainchild of a weapons manufacturer, Alfred Nobel and has been awarded since 1901 to “those who have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses”.

Looking at the criteria, the ECHR does not seem to meet any of them. In the case of Cyprus, it has hardly promoted fraternity between nations, only further animosity. Cyprus uses the ECHR a stick to beat Ankara with, not that it is undeserved, and Turkey does not comply with its rulings. Also, the court’s decisions have not always gone in Cyprus’ favour, its approval of the north’s immovable property commission being a case in point.

Nevertheless, the nomination of the ECHR by Cyprus in the circumstances smacks of self-interest and attempts to score brownies points. The Nobel delusions also appear to extend to Turkey with Tayyip Erdogan saying recently if he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize he would not accept it.

What would be wrong with nominating someone who actually works for peace? There are millions of ordinary people on the planet doing this unnoticed on a grassroots level every day with many small successes, even in Cyprus. But it seems the Nobel committee is ever in search of that grand gesture by a worthy leader, a mythical character in today’s world, while those nominating certain characters have their own agendas, like Cyprus.

In essence, the cabinet has offered a flawed nomination for a flawed process, behaving like a classroom full of kids voting for Santa. Then again, it is Christmas.



