December 24, 2019

Strong wind blows roof off, police urge caution on roads

By Jonathan Shkurko00

Severe weather conditions that affected Cyprus on Monday night continued on Tuesday.

The roof of a house in Xylofagou was blown off by strong gusts of wind but no one was injured.

Meanwhile, police urged motorists to be extra careful as roads in rural Limassol near Trodos were affected by rockfall on Tuesday morning, with the severe weather likely to affect the island with rain and heavy winds for much of the day.

According to a police statement, the Amiandos-Troodos and Gerasa-Kalo Chorio road networks were the most affected by the severe weather conditions.

Officials also warned of the possibility of flooding in some areas.

A yellow warning, which is set to expire at 4pm on Tuesday, was issued overnight, due to the heavy rainfall and strong winds near gale level.

The weather should improve gradually through midweek, officials say, but isolated thunderstorms are to continue through Christmas and Boxing Day.

Snow is also expected to fall on Troodos.


