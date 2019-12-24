December 24, 2019

Touring photography exhibition highlight’s Troodos 

By Eleni Philippou00

An outdoor photography exhibition has already opened its doors and it is set to travel around the whole of Cyprus, completing its journey in August 2020. Currently, you’ll find it at its second location; Troodos square.

It will be there until January 24 before moving on to Athalassa Park in Nicosia. The exhibition displays 19 photographs which were selected through the competition Troodos, It’s in Our Nature, part of the iLIFE-TROODOS project. The images capture the biodiversity of the Troodos National Forest Park and the ecosystem services it provides.

The exhibition will remain at its third location, Athalassa Park, until February 2 and will then do a short break until March 30. Then it’s Arradipou’s turn to host it until mid-April. From May 4 until May 25, the photographs will be at Phoinoikoudes in Larnaca.

Ayia Napa will be the next stop, from May 25 until June 15 at the Municipal Museum Thalassa. After that, the exhibition will travel back to the capital city and to Latsia more specifically to find a temporary home at the Latsia Municipality until July 6.

Two more stops remain after that to complete the tour. During July 6-27, Kirynias Avenue in Anglatzia will host the images, while the final stop of the exhibition is Limassol’s Municipal Gardens. August 17 is the last day the photographs will be up, until then, you’ve got plenty of chances to view the winning images and take in the glory of the Cyprus mountains.

 

Outdoor Photography Exhibition

19 photographs selected through a competition under the theme ‘Troodos, it’s in our nature’. The exhibition will tour around the island. December 20-January 1 at Troodos Square. For more details contact the Department of Forests


