December 24, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Letters

Will Cyprus become the next big stop for migrants?

By CM Reader's View00
File photo: The Kokkinotrimithia camp for refugees

Seems like Cyprus will soon be the preferred destination for migrants and will take away from Turkey and the UK.

Considering they seem to be landing in the Republic, it seems funny, did they arrive in the north first and then transported to the south to deal with, or did the boat bring them direct from Turkey?

There is a row going on between Turkey and the EU at the moment, Turkey saying they cannot deal with the influx of migrants financially!

Could this be the start of Cyprus becomming the next migrant dumping ground?

Jk

New group of 13 migrants picked up in Peristerona area


