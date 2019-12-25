December 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Annual Boxing Day swim in Paphos

By Bejay Browne00

Swimmers participating in the annual Boxing Day swim have said they will take to the water in Paphos on Thursday whatever the weather.

Tens of swimmers brave the elements every year to raise funds for charity. Many opt to enter the sea at Vardas Beach in Kissonerga in fancy dress and the ‘rules’ of the dip ensure that they must stay in the water for at least 15 minutes and no wet suits are allowed.

The event gets underway at 11am, but participants will gather a little before that.

One of the charities represented is Paphos based Animal Rescue Cyprus, ARC, which has seven swimmers participating, according to a spokesman.

“As usual, on December 26 at Vardas Beach, we will be there alongside other charities with the aim to raise funds,” she told the Cyprus Mail on Monday.

The annual swim has been going for more than a decade and the UKCA club in Paphos will open its doors to the public after the event, also providing hot soup (free for all of the swimmers) and entertainment from local group the Fender Benders.

“We have three swimmers who are club members taking part this year, raising funds for different charities,” UKCA Chairman, Debbie Bell said.

One swimmer and club member is raising funds for SSAFA – the armed force charity – and another for the Friend’s Hospice, Paphos.

Food will be available to purchase at the club and is served from 12-2pm.

 


Related posts

The best of times, the worst of times

Staff Reporter

Where to celebrate the New Year

Katy Turner

Archbishop calls for change to basis of Cyprus talks in Christmas message

George Psyllides

France to be included in next multilateral meeting

Evie Andreou

Municipality denies problems with benches due to cheap paint

Gina Agapiou

Touring photography exhibition highlight’s Troodos 

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign