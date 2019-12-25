December 25, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Archbishop calls for change in Christmas message

By George Psyllides00

Archbishop Chrysostomos called for a change to the basis of reunification negotiations to prevent Turkification of the country and a new military pact with Greece to boost the Republic’s defence capabilities.

In his traditional Christmas message, the Church primate said Turkey’s aim was a two-state solution in Cyprus that will secure Ankara’s interests and grant it control, in the future, of the entire island.

“Turkey’s target goes well beyond partition. It includes the whole of Cyprus,” the archbishop said, quoting an unnamed Greek academic who has studied Turkish politics for his entire life.

“We must not show indolence in the face of the clear Turkish pursuits,” he said.

Hellenism must act in a coordinated manner, realising that the Cyprus problem was inextricably linked with the security of the entire Greek territory.

“A new defence dogma with Greece, combined with cooperation with other countries in the region, will be an unimaginable boost for our defence and it will encourage our people,” he said.

Cyprus can also achieve a lot on the diplomatic field in cooperation with Greece, the archbishop said.

“We must make the big decision to change course in solving our problem,” he said. “To those who are not willingly ignorant and do not suffer from the syndrome of self-justification, drafting a new national strategy, seeking a new negotiating basis, is a one-way street.”

He added that the current “‘bicommunal talks,’” the Greek Cypriot side’s continuous concessions and Turkey’s new claims, is steadily leading “to the Turkification of our island.”

The joint efforts of Greece and Cyprus and Greeks across the globe must start with the unwavering claim of everything enjoyed by other Europeans and the entire free world.

“Free movement, free settlement, and free acquisition of property across our entire country,” he said. “And also: one man one vote. It is inconceivable for 18 per cent (Turkish Cypriots) to dominate 82 per cent (Greek Cypriots) and paralyse the state.”

 

 


Related posts

France to be included in next multilateral meeting

Evie Andreou

Municipality denies problems with benches due to cheap paint

Gina Agapiou

Touring photography exhibition highlight’s Troodos 

Eleni Philippou

Man remanded for setting fire to ex-girlfriend’s car

Gina Agapiou

Cyprus problem at the heart of Christmas wishes

Evie Andreou

Strong wind blows roof off, power outages experienced (updated)

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign