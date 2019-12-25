How to style this season’s coolest hair accessories

By Prudence Wade

It’s easy to get bored of your hairstyle – after all, most of us have had it the same way for years.

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to switch up your look without doing anything extreme. High fashion has wised up to the infinite possibilities that come with hair accessories, giving retro bows and clips a 2019 update.

Pulling off the right hair accessory requires a bit more thought than just placing it on your head, but done right, they can be a chic way to transform your look. And even if you’re not in the market for a new ’do, some of these accessories make perfect last-minute stocking fillers…

Headbands

Headbands have successfully made their way from the catwalks of Prada and Shrimps onto the high street in every style imaginable.

“Headbands are fantastic, but sometimes can look plonked onto the head,” says Karine Jackson, owner of salon Karine Jackson Hair & Beauty. “I suggest backcombing the area where you are going to put the headband first, then it will sit better within the hair and be more secure.”

The best thing about this trend is you can choose a headband to suit your personality. If you’re always on the cutting edge of style, combine it with another trend and opt for a pearl-studded headband. Or, if you have quirkier taste, invest in a knotted band in a bright colour. Of course, adding jewels is always a good choice – particularly for party season.

Hair clips and barrettes

“Slides and clips are a fantastic and cheap way to accessorise the hair,” says Jackson. She recommends you “prep the hair with a texture spray or dry shampoo first, to give it a bit of grip”. If your locks are too silky and soft, the clips will just slide on out – which is particularly inconvenient mid office party.

For extra security, Jackson’s advice is “to take a small section of hair, twist and tie with a rubber elastic, then pin or slide your clips into this”.

With clips, it’s OK to go for kitsch sparkles and slogans – in fact, it’s encouraged. The ‘more is more’ look is particularly popular, as demonstrated by Ashley Graham in Gucci at the Met Gala. Of course, this is a pretty over-the-top use of slides, but you can go for a more wearable version, by putting three or four clips next to each other – made even more impactful if they’re all different materials and colours.

Ribbons

Most of us were under the age of 10 the last time we wore a ribbon in our hair, but it is possible to style this simple accessory in a grown-up way. At the Met Gala, Hailey Bieber tied a plain black ribbon around her ponytail, making us all want to do the same – and it could be perfect for your next festive party.

“For a Christmas style, tightly wrap a red ribbon around a high ponytail to create a ‘show pony’ look, secured with bobby pins around the base,” says Jackson. This is yet another beauty trend inspired by the Nineties, and to really pull it off, you want your pony as high as possible and your hair as sleek as you can get it. It’s an easy look to create yourself at home, and you can add an extra retro flair by curling the ends of your hair outwards.

Jewellery

‘Tis the season to be festive, so why not add a bit of sparkle and shine to your hair? “Using old chains or necklaces wrapped around the base of a ponytail and secured in place with a small kirby grip is a fantastic way to recycle jewellery into current trends,” says Jackson. “Have a look in your jewellery box, as brooches and earrings can double up as great hair accessories too.

“A fun way to dress up a simple plait or braid, is to place small hoop or diamante earrings down the plait or braid, to add a bit of sparkle and movement.”



