Our View: A tale of two Christmas messages

The content of the Archbishop’s Christmas message comes as no surprise, Turkey, Turkey and more Turkey, but not the kind you roast and place on the table this time of year.

We will not repeat the content as it was made up of well-worn and dreary Cyprob clichés that only bring the words ‘yada, yada’ to mind. He did briefly pay lip service to the birth of Jesus in a spiritual sense but jumped right into the politics, justifying the switch by saying the meaning of the birth of Christ “would always be clear”, that “it is not the human factor that governs and directs history”, but God.

There is a theological argument to be made that this is a load of rubbish if you believe, as Christian religious leaders claim, that God gave free will to humanity as exemplified in the most basic Bible story of Adam and Eve, but that is an argument for another forum.

Given that the Archbishop has been ill for a while now, and spent a good deal of the past year talking about it and his feelings about death, there was that slim hope that his Christmas message would be different, perhaps more spiritual rather than divisive yet again.

Contrast this with the message of Pope Francis whose words, even though he may also have been paying lip service to the message of Christ, were at least in the spirit of what Christmas is supposedly all about. He said the universal message of Christmas was that “we are all brothers and sisters” which was the basis of the Christian vision of humanity. “Without the fraternity… our efforts for a more just world fall short, and even our best plans and projects risk being soulless and empty,” he said. “For this reason, my wish for a happy Christmas is a wish for fraternity… fraternity among people with different ideas, yet capable of respecting and listening to one another.”

Not once in his 1,000-word speech does Archbishop Chrysostomos, one of the main players in the Religious Track of the Cyprus Peace Process, mention Turkish Cypriots. Perhaps he did not write it himself due to his illness and some Church minion rehashed his speeches from the past, but this is still no excuse.

No one is saying ‘turn the other cheek’ or ‘forgive Turkey’. That would be a bridge too far even for the Church in Cyprus. But the Archbishop could, just for the occasion, have spoken about reunification and peace in Cyprus among all Cypriots rather than “new defence dogmas” with Greece and the “Turkification of the island”. This was the message that was transmitted in each and every church around the island today.

With these words as the basis of its annual message, the only conclusion that can be reached is that the Cyprus Church and its leader do not understand the meaning of Christmas at all.



