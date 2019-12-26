December 26, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Assault suspect arrested in Paphos

By Staff Reporter00

A 19-year-old has been arrested in Paphos on suspicion of causing grievous harm to a 21-year-old during a row on Christmas morning.

According to police, a 21-year-old Greek Cypriot resident of Paphos reported that he was attacked by a younger man on Ayios Antonios Street at 4:30am on Christmas Day outside an nightclub car park.

He said a friend of his had been argudng with a group of people and he intervened to try and stop it whereupon he was attacked and injured.

He was taken to Paphos General Hospital with injuries to various parts of his body and kept in for treatment.

Witness testimonies led to the arrest of a 19-year-old Greek who is facing charges of grievous bodily harm and actual bodily harm.


Staff Reporter

Related posts

Unsettled weather to continue, Paphos sees lion’s share of damage over the holiday

Jean Christou

Turkey-Libya maritime deal rattles East Mediterranean

Reuters News Service

New laws in sight after bad year on roads

Jonathan Shkurko

Annual Boxing Day swim in Paphos

Bejay Browne

The best of times, the worst of times

Staff Reporter

Where to celebrate the New Year

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign