Unsettled weather to continue, snow on Troodos square, road access limited to 4x4s (Update 1)

Isolated storms that caused extensive damage in some areas over the past two days, especially in Paphos are set to continue into the weekend, the met office said, issuing a yellow warning until 4pm today.

They said total rainfall could exceed 50 mm over a six-hour period, mainly in the west and the mountains.

Winds will be moderate to strong while temperatures will reach 17C inland, 18C along the coast and 4C in the higher mountains.

Temperatures will drop to about 6C inland by nightfall, around 10C along the coats and zero in the higher mountains.

The weather on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be much the same with the addition of a bit more snow in the mountains.

On Thursday snow in Troodos Square was 5cm.

Alll roads to Troodos, both from Limassol and Nicosia, are only open to 4X4 or those fitted with chains.

In the wider Troodos area, there is also dense fog, which is adversely affecting visibility.

Also, on the road Karvouna-Troodos there are rockslides and drivers are asked to be careful.

In Ypsonas in the Limassol district, winds overnight on Wednesday caused damage to greenhouses, and resulted in power cuts, which the EAC was in the process of repairing.

The Paphos area suffered extensive damage over the past two days causing road closures due to rockslides and flooding.

On Poseidon Avenue in the town, rocks, sand and algae washed up, closing the road, CNA reported on Thursday. Municipal workers had to clear it up and repair the damage on Christmas Day.

Municipal councilor George Kounas told the news agency the immediate goal had been to aid affected shopkeepers in the area and to clear the road for traffic to resume.

According to police, in the Paphos district, the Episkopi-Natas road remains closed to traffic, after the bridge under construction between the two communities collapsed on Christmas Eve. No one was injured.

Work began on the bridge about a month ago and construction was in the early stages. The deadline for the completion of the project is 2021.

The road from Ayios Nikolaos to Mandria Limassol also remains closed due to a landslide, as does the Amargetis-Kelokedara road due to flooding.

Police said there were no problems on other roads but warned that roads might still be slippery due to water accumulation

There were also some rockslides at various points along the Limassol-Paphos highway, as well as accumulation and water flow especially in the area of ​​the underground tunnel in the direction of Limassol.

Heavy rain was also continuing intermittently along the motorway making visibility for drivers limited.

Police urged motorists to remain vigilant.



