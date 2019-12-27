December 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

British pensioner dies in fire in north hotel

By Gina Agapiou00

Turkish Cypriot authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a hotel in Lapithos in the north in which a British tourist died.

A fire broke out at the LA hotel in Lapithos, Kerynia on Boxing Day causing the death of a 71-year-old and injuring ten more people.

According to Turkish Cypriot media reports, the fire broke out on Boxing day and damaged 11 rooms.

Guests were evacuated and many moved to different hotels in line with safety protocols, the media said.

Turkish Cypriot “prime minister” Ersin Tatar said the victim and her husband were allegedly heard fighting before the fire broke out.

The authorities in the north continue the investigations on Friday to determine the exact cause of the fire.

 


