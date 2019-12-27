December 27, 2019

Drivers on phone cause majority of fatal accidents in the north

The main cause of fatal traffic accidents in the north is the use of mobile phones while driving, Turkish Cypriot media reported on Friday.

Traffic police chief Huseyin Kadir Çete said 80 per cent of drivers who caused a fatal accident were using their mobile phones, media reported.

In 2018, there were 24 deaths in the north caused by 22 traffic accidents, while in 2019 until December 23 the number rose to 29 deaths as a result of 23 traffic accidents.

For the same period in the south, the fatal traffic accidents last year rose to 49 while 2019 saw 51 road traffic deaths until December 27.

According to Cete, many drivers are also distracted by putting make up on in the car, and drinking and eating while driving.

 

 


