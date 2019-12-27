December 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested after smashing glass door at a Larnaca welfare office

By Evie Andreou00

A 56-year-old Greek Cypriot man was arrested on Friday after breaking the glass entrance door to the social welfare services office in Ayii Anargyri in Larnaca.

The incident took place at around 1.30pm.

According to the police, the man, who was at the social welfare services’ offices, was shouting and broke the glass door after hitting it with his hands. He then left.

He was located at around 4pm and was taken to the police station where he reportedly told officers he got angry because the social welfare services officials told him an application filed by his son for state aid was rejected.

Other reports said his anger was due to the fact that the allowance would be lower than what he had anticipated.

The 56-year-old is expected to be taken in court on Saturday for a remand.


