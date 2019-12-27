December 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Municipality dismisses reports new theatre roof leaking

By Evie Andreou00
The renovated Nicosia municipal theatre

Nicosia Municipality on Friday dismissed media reports that the roof of the newly renovated municipal theatre was leaking.

In a written statement, the municipality said the roof of the theatre was not leaking but a minor problem had been observed due to the inability of one of the drain pipes to absorb the excessive water from the recent torrential rains did not affect the operation of the theatre.

According to media reports, part of the theatre’s balcony with around 50 seats had been closed to the public recently with staff telling visitors who had gone there for a concert that it was for their own safety since the roof was leaking.

The theatre was reopened in June following restoration works after it was closed in June 2008 when the roof collapsed.

The municipality gave reassurances on Friday that the reports on the theatre “are completely untrue”.

“No leak was observed, and the roof did not leak from the rains, in the hall or the balcony,” the municipality said, adding that no seats were cancelled during any show.

It added that due to the heavy rainfall at the beginning of December “there was a slight loss due to the non-absorption from the gutter on the south staircase leading to the balcony, but this did not in any way affect the operation of the Nicosia municipal theatre.”

The contractor, who is also responsible for the maintenance of the theatre building, will proceed with the correction of this minor problem, the municipality said.


