December 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New road fatality brings total to 52 this year

By Staff Reporter00

Yet another road fatality occurred on Friday when a 45-year-old man died after the car he was driving collided head-on with another vehicle in Nisou.

On board the 45-year-old’s car was the man’s child, who sustained a leg injury.

The female driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident was injured slightly, and treated at Nicosia general hospital.

The latest deadly road accident brings the number of fatalities so far this year to 52.

Traffic police officer Stelios Panagides urged the public to drive carefully.

“Unfortunately these days some family will have lost a loved one. The blood doesn’t stop flowing on the tarmac.”


