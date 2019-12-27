December 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police continuing search for missing pensioner

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Police are continuing their search for 85-year-old Demetris Gregoriou in the area around the villages of Timi and Anarita in the Paphos region.

Gregoriou has been missing from his home more than a week.

According to police, a woman from a Paphos village reported at 3.20pm on December 19 that her father-in-law had not been seen since 7.40am.

She said the elderly man, who reportedly suffers from health problems, used to take daily walks in the Eleoudia area of Anarita, between the villages of Timi and Anarita.

On Thursday, December 19 he went for a walk as usual but did not return home.

Members of the police force, the civil defence, airport security and the game fund have been looking for him since. A sniffer dog is also part of the search operation.

When he left home, Gregoriou was wearing brown trousers and a blue sweater.

He is described as approximately 1.70m tall, with gray hair.

Police are asking anyone who has information about his whereabouts to contact Paphos police at 26-806021, any other police station or the citizens hotline at 1460.

 

 

 


