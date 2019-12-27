December 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police warn New Year revellers against firing shots in the air, ‘it’s not a Cypriot custom’

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Shooting in the air as part of New Year’s Day celebrations is irresponsible and endangers the safety of people, constitutes a criminal offence and will not be tolerated, police announced on Friday.

The offence is punishable with a prison sentence and / or a fine.

“The festive nature of the day does not justify foolish behaviours that are completely unrelated to the morals, customs and traditions of our country and are not in line with our modern society,” the announcement said.

“These actions in other countries – even in the recent past – have led to tragic results, even the death of a child in Crete, a year ago.”

Police are urging the public to immediately inform them when they witness such behaviour.

Shooting a gun in the air as part of celebrations is culturally accepted in parts of the Balkans and the Middle East.

In Crete, guns are regularly fired at weddings and at other celebrations and festivals though gun possession is not allowed in Greece for private persons who do not belong to a shooting club.


Related posts

Rain reaches 141 per cent of average for time of year (Updated) (photos)

Annette Chrysostomou

Two men wanted for attempted robbery

Gina Agapiou

Drivers on phone cause majority of fatal accidents in the north

Gina Agapiou

Municipality dismisses reports new theatre roof leaking

Evie Andreou

American Chambers of Israel, Greece and Cyprus praise the EastMed Act

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Lightning strike leaves Astromeritis without power

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign