December 27, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Rain and snow set to continue for next few days

By Annette Chrysostomou00

Due to snow and frost roads in mountainous areas are slippery, police announced on Friday. The roads from Karvounas, Platres and Prodromos to Troodos are only open to vehicles equipped with snow chains or 4x4s.

In other regions, despite heavy rainfall over night, no major road network problems were recorded in the morning.

On Thursday, several people were trapped in their vehicles.

Additional members of the police force were called in to assist with problems due to snowfall around Troodos.

More snow is expected to fall in the higher mountains on Friday morning.

For other areas heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast.

Temperatures will rise to 19C inland, 18C in coastal areas and 5C around Troodos, where there will be frost until noon.

They will drop to -3C in the mountains, and 8 to 10 degrees Celsius elsewhere.

During the following days, some more rain and snow is expected.

 


